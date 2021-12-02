Polis to give update on vaccination plan, state's response to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis will hold a 12:30 p.m. briefing. Watch live at this link, on 9NEWS streaming devices, or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will give an update on Friday afternoon on the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan and its response to the pandemic.

Polis will hold the briefing at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The update comes as more than 585,700 Coloradans have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine and the state's seven-day positivity decreased to 4.10%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The update comes as retail pharmacies including Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, King Soopers and Safeway are getting limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine for distribution by appointment.

Polis said last week that many of the pharmacies that would be getting vaccine doses would be in areas where hospital access was more challenging. He said on Tuesday that the state will receive an additional 9,000 vaccine doses for at least the next three weeks.

Colorado was in Phase 1B.2 of its vaccination distribution plan, with 719 vaccine providers across the state. On Monday, educators and individuals over age 65 became eligible for vaccination, in addition to health-care workers, staff at long-term care facilities and first-responders.

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said on Wednesday that more than half of Colorado's 70 and older population have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The state was also nearly three-quarters of the way toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans 70 and older by the end of the month. Polis said he was hopeful that the vaccination rate for that population will be closer to 80% or 90% by March.

As vaccinations have expanded, CDPHE also said this week that COVID-19 variant cases are increasing. The state had 41 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, as well as 16 L452R cases.