Polis to give update on vaccinations, state's response to COVID-19

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Friday.

DENVER — On Friday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis will give his last COVID-19 update of February, when the governor hoped to reach the goal of getting 70% of those 70 and older vaccinated and to start looking to the next phase of vaccinations.

Polis will be joined at the 1 p.m. briefing at the Governor's Residence by Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman and Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

9NEWS will live stream the event.

Polis has said repeatedly that he hoped that 70% of Coloradans 70 and older would receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February. People in that age group were included in Phase 1B.1 along with health-care workers and first-responders.

Phase 1B.2 started Feb. 8 and included educators, child-care workers and Coloradans age 65 to 69. Polis said in January that the goal was to vaccinate 55% of that group by March 5 and once that happened, the state would move to the next vaccination group.

Polis has said he was counting on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. CDPHE officials said this week they expect the FDA will give Emergency Use Authorization to the vaccine on Saturday.

Once that authorization is place, Colorado could receive shipments of what would be the third approved vaccine early next week, increasing the state's overall supply, CDPHE officials said on Thursday.

The federal government communicated that Colorado should expect about 45,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, but CDPHE said it was waiting to finalize the beginning of Phase 1B.3 until there was more concrete data.

Phase 1B.3 will include frontline essential workers and Coloradans with two or more high-risk conditions. One company that falls into that category, the JBS Greeley meatpacking plant, announced this week that it will hold a vaccine clinic on March 6 and 7.

COVID variants in Colorado

CDPHE officials have said research suggested that variants could become the dominant strains in the U.S. by April, which could lead to a spring surge in cases. That evidence, which included low transmission rates of variants in Colorado, did not suggest that was happening at this time, officials said.

So far, two variants have been identified in Colorado: the B117 strain first discovered in the United Kingdom, and the L452R variant discovered in California, officials said.