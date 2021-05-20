Polis to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19

The governor and state health officials will provide an update on Colorado's coronavirus response during a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Polis and state health officials will deliver the update at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

Other speakers include:

Dr. Eric France, CDPHE Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE State Epidemiologist

Dr. Suchitra Rao, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado

During a news conference last week, Polis said people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask in most places.

"If you're vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," Polis said, while encouraging those who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet to do so.

He said that while masks are about 50% effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19, the vaccine is 95% effective. Those who get vaccinated are much less likely to catch the virus and have a milder case when they do, he said.

"The mask doesn’t make your case of coronavirus any better, but the vaccine does," Polis said, as he also announced that Colorado has administered 5 million doses of vaccine. Unvaccinated people still need to wear masks, Polis said.

Businesses, schools, daycares and other indoor places can continue to require mask-wearing on their premises. It's up to them whether they will ask people to still wear masks, the governor said.