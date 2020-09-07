Polis to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Colorado's governor is set to provide a 1 p.m. update Thursday on the state's response to COVID-19.

Polis will hold a 1 p.m. news conference from the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion. You can watch the update inside this article, on the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube page.

> Watch above: Last week's news conference with Gov. Polis.

During a news conference last week, Polis ordered bars and nightclubs to close again to in-person service after two weeks of slight upticks in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We simply aren't ready to have the level of socializing that is inherent in a bar or nightclub setting," Polis said.

Bars that serve food and function as restaurants may stay open if they maintain guidelines, such as social distancing of at least six feet and only sitting with members of their own group or party.

Polis also said a big factor in how quickly we move forward will depend on personal responsibility. He stressed with less restrictions by the state, it's more important than ever for people to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and wear masks.