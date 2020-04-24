Polis: Weld County 'cannot' proceed with plans to reopen restaurants

The governor also emphasized the need for people to wear masks while in public, but stopped short of saying he would make it a statewide requirement.

DENVER — During a brief remote question-and-answer session with reporters Friday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Colorado will use “absolutely every mechanism we have" to prevent Weld County from ignoring statewide public health orders – and that it “cannot” continue with its plan to reopen restaurants.

“They do not have any kind of unilateral ability to jeopardize the health of residents,” Polis said.

This comes one day after Weld County’s commissioners released what they’ve dubbed the “safer-at-work” plan, which is in contrast to Polis’ “safer-at home” model that the state intends to adopt following the expiration of the stay-at-home order on Monday.

WATCH A RECAP OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

While Polis’ plan calls for restaurants to remain closed for in-person service and a gradual reopening of non-essential businesses with limited social interaction, Weld County Commissioner Mike Freeman said all businesses there will be given guidance to reopen.

This will not be business as usual, Freeman told 1310 KFKA Radio. The county’s guidelines include limiting groups to 10 people, keeping six feet between individuals and a recommendation for physical barriers.

Polis said the state could potentially withhold funding from Weld County and strip business licenses from places there that violate statewide orders.

His remarks come the same day that Denver County and other nearby municipalities announced they will extend their regional stay-at-home orders until May 8.

Polis praised those counties. He also said he is willing to grant exemptions from statewide orders for wider reopenings in other counties.

Polis has done so already for Eagle County, and said he expects to grant an exemption to Mesa County as well. He said Weld County has made no such request.

The governor emphasized once again that the COVID-19 pandemic is something the state will likely be in for the long haul.

“We need to get through this summer with case levels that don’t exceed our hospital capacity,” Polis said.

He once again reemphasized the importance of wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus, but stopped short of saying he would issue a statewide requirement to do so.

The governor began the media call with the latest statewide numbers, reiterating that that an apparent surge in cases and deaths was due to a delay in reporting rather than an actual spike in COVID-19.

As of this writing, there have been 12,252 cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, and 669 deaths.

Polis said he'll have a longer news conference on Monday to outline the guidance for life during the "safer at home" period in Colorado.