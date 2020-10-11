Positive COVID-19 vaccine news is no reason to let your guard down

If Pfizer lives up to its projections, life won't change as fast as we might like, Dr. Michelle Barron at University of Colorado Hospital says.

DENVER, Colorado — Drug manufacturer Pfizer Inc. announced Monday that its vaccine is 90% effective against COVID-19. If those results hold steady on a larger scale and the vaccine continues to prove safe, this could end the pandemic. But it won't turn off with the flip of a switch.



“While this news was actually very exciting, you have to temper it with A: we don't have it yet. B: when we get it, there probably will not be a sufficient number amount to be able to just give it widely,” explained Dr. Michelle Barron, medical director of Infection Prevention at University of Colorado Hospital.

Barron sits on the governor's subcommittee exploring vaccines and how to distribute them. She said even if Pfizer lives up to its projections, life won't change as fast as we might like.



Pfizer said it hopes to distribute 50 million doses by the end of the year and 1.3 billion next year. Gov. Jared Polis on Monday said that means 100,000 to 200,0000 doses could arrive in Colorado before the year is over. But that doesn't even cover the state's plan for phase one of vaccine distribution which includes about 330,000 healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents. In all, about a million people, including essential workers, would get vaccinated before those 65 and older. Of course, younger, healthy populations would come last.