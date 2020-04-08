President Trump to hold news conference as US approaches 5 million COVID-19 cases

President Trump is expected to discuss his administration's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern at the White House where he is expected to discuss the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. is approaching 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, far outpacing other countries. On average, the number of COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. over the past two weeks has gone from about 780 to 1,056, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Meanwhile, despite days of negotiations on Capitol Hill, a huge coronavirus relief bill remains stalled.

The overall talks are going slowly, though urgency is growing among Senate Republicans, several of whom face tough election races and are eager to deliver a bill before heading home to campaign this month.

Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the U.S. Postal Service and aid to renters facing eviction. Democratic negotiators spoke of progress after meeting with administration officials on Monday but Republicans remain privately pessimistic. The two sides are expected to resume talks again Tuesday afternoon.