Prescription for prevention: 9Health screenings

9Health screenings your way. You can now check on your health from home or in-person.

DENVER — 9Health is now offering preventive health screenings in person at Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers through the 9Health Discovery Kit, as well as from the comfort of your own home with 9Health atHome.

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli’s prescription for prevention is 9Helath screenings.

“Preventing disease can change the trajectory of your life. Making a small change today can lead to a big difference in your outcomes tomorrow,” she explained.

Kohli is internationally recognized for her research in disease prevention. She holds active board certifications in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and is, therefore, both an internist and a cardiologist with expertise in a wide variety of medical topics.

In addition to the preventive blood screenings 9Health typically offers, you also have the option to get a COVID-19 antibody test if you choose to get your screenings in person at Quest. The antibody test is not currently offered in the 9Health atHome kit.

“During this health pandemic, we will continue to provide resources to our communities, to help keep all Coloradans healthy,” said 9Health President and CEO Gary Drews.

With preventive screenings from 9Health, you get to choose the screenings that make sense for you and check your personal health risk factors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to be the healthiest version of yourself and learn how you can strengthen your health. The more you know, the more you can do.

The screenings you can perform yourself with 9Health atHome include:

9Health Discovery Kit screenings include:

Checks for immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody which results from past exposure to COVID-19

Takes around 10-18 days after being infected to produce enough antibodies

This is not a test to check for active COVID-19 infection

Shows what type of blood you have

Early research shows, certain blood types may be associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19

Provides information on your blood glucose, cholesterol, electrolytes, liver, kidneys, thyroids, and more

Can help you and your healthcare provider monitor and identify health issues such as diabetes and heart disease

Can help to provide a general picture of one’s overall health.

Information about white blood cell count, hemoglobin concentration, hematocrit value, and platelet count

Measures average blood sugar control for the past 2 to 3 months

Indication of your risk for type 2 diabetes, and for people living with type 2 diabetes, it indicates how well your treatment plan is working.

Important to produce DNA as well as to maintain proper functioning in your nervous system

This is an important vitamin for healthy immune function

Helps the body absorb calcium to form and maintain strong bones

An important vitamin for healthy immune function

Measures the amount of overall inflammation in your body

Can help measure your risk of developing cardiovascular disease





In addition to the screenings, you can purchase, 9Health is also offering free online health assessments. Easily find out where you stand and figure out if you need additional intervention or lifestyle changes.

If you have a health question you can talk to a medical professional through our 9Health Neighbors Program by calling 303-698-4455, ext. 2005. Leave a message and a 9Health Medical Volunteer will call you back within 24 hours.