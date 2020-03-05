Procession to honor Colorado paramedic who died from COVID-19 in New York

First responders will honor Paul Cary, a former Aurora paramedic and firefighter, on Sunday night in a procession from DIA to a Denver funeral home.

DENVER — First responders will honor Colorado paramedic Paul Cary with a procession from DIA to a Denver funeral home after Cary's body arrives on a plane from New York on Sunday night.

Cary, 66, was a former Aurora paramedic and firefighter who volunteered to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. His family announced his death on Thursday.

"He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place," his family wrote in a statement. "We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end."

The procession of firefighter and EMS vehicles is expected to leave from Denver International Airport between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday, and will escort Cary's body to Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery at 8600 E. Hampden Ave.

The public is welcome to stand along the route to show their appreciation for Cary, while observing appropriate social distancing.

Here is the route after it leaves DIA:

South on Pena Boulevard to Interstate 70

West on I-70 to Interstate 225

South on I-225 to East Colfax Avenue

West on Colfax to Ursula Street

North on Ursula to East 16th Avenue

West on 16th to Quentin Street

South on Quentin to Colfax

East on Colfax to Potomac Street

South on Potomac past the Medical Center of Aurora

West on East Jewell Avenue to South Havana Street

South on Havana, which turns into East Hampden Avenue

Continue to Olinger Hampen Mortuary at 8600 E. Hampden Ave.

The family will hold a private ceremony at the funeral home after the procession.

A procession is also planned in New York City earlier on Sunday to escort Cary's body to the airport.

Cary spent 30 years as a firefighter and paramedic for the Aurora Fire Department.

He started volunteering in New York on April 1 as part of a response team for Ambulnz, a private ambulance company. He was working with FEMA and was stationed at the Bronx Zoo, where he did medical transports of patients all over New York City, according to a spokesperson for Ambulnz.

Chris Tiller, a regional general manager for Ambulnz, said Cary started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on either April 19 or 20 and was admitted to Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx on April 21.