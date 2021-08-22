Protest planned over Douglas County Schools mask mandate

Douglas County School District said that despite the commissioners' vote, masks will still be required starting Monday for all students ages 2-11.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Parents are expected to gather outside of the Douglas County School District building to protest the mask mandate that will go into effect on Monday.

Last week, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) voted to pass a mask mandate for all students ages 2-11 in public and private schools in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Douglas County Commissioners voted to opt-out of Tri-County's order to require children 11 and under to wear masks in schools, but despite this decision, students will still be wearing masks at Douglas County Schools come Monday.

Douglas County's attorney Kelly Dunnaway explained to commissioners the language of the Tri-County health order gives schools options.

The Douglas County School District said that despite the commissioners' vote, masks will still be required starting Monday for all students in preschool through sixth grade while indoors. The requirement also applies to all staff who work with that age group.

"Asking to not have a mask mandate doesn't mean masks can't be worn. It's not about masks versus no masks it is giving it to the individual family to make that choice of what's best for their kids," Gwen Spahn, a parent against the mask mandate, said.

Spahn and others organized a protest on Monday outside of the Douglas County School District Office in Castle Rock. They hope school leaders reconsider the mandate.

"All I did was reach my end reach my breaking point and say I'm not going to wait for somebody else to do something we're going to step up and do it ourselves."

Many parents at Thursday's County Commissioner stated if the school district didn't reverse the mandate, they would pull their children out of school. Spahn is one of those parents, but she hopes it doesn't get to that point.

"We'll make it work to be able to pull our kids from school and we'll be able to figure out what's best for them," she said. "I really hope the people that are making decisions see our passion and realize that by giving individuals a choice you’re allowing them to make the best decision for their situation."