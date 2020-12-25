Public health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak among Dillon Ice Castles employees

Three staff members who worked on the construction of the ice castles tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said county health department.

DILLON, Colo. — Summit County Public Health officials are currently investigating a COVID-19 outbreak among employees at the Dillon Ice Castles.

Three staff members who worked on the construction of the Dillon Ice Castles have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Steve Prosise, branch chief of surveillance for the Summit County Public Health Department. Prosise noted that the individuals are currently quarantining in isolation, and that there isn’t believed to be any additional risk to individuals who have visited the attraction.

“It is an ongoing investigation, so we are still contract tracing as we are identifying other close contacts on the staff,” Prosise said. “… I believe this transmission was among staff at employee housing. I don’t believe there is a concern at this time with the public.”