Pueblo mayor announces city-wide curfew to slow COVID-19

The two-week curfew will be in effect each night from Oct. 30 through Nov. 13.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Nicholas A. Gradisar announced Thursday a two-week city-wide curfew in attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the city.

The nightly curfew will begin 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 through 5 a.m. and continue each night through Friday, Nov. 13 in the city of Pueblo. The announcement was made at a press conference at Pueblo's City Hall.

"This means that no one may be out on the public streets of Pueblo during theses hours unless they are engaged in critical and essential activities as defined by the fourth amended public health order dated Oct. 27, 2020."

Gradisar said anyone found violating the curfew will be cited by the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo is currently under a Safer at Home Level 2 status on the state' dial dashboard, but Gradisar warned current trends are are pushing the county towards the more restrictive Safer at Home Level 3.

Gradisar also said the city is stepping up enforcement at local businesses licensed by Pueblo if they fail to comply with public health guidelines.

"We intend to step up our enforcement actions to slow the spread of the virus," he said.

Gradisar encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and to get tested when a person is symptomatic.