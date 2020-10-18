Pueblo police use new tools to help homeless with COVID-19 testing

PUEBLO, Colo. — Last week, members of the Pueblo Police Department ventured to the rugged, rocky and dusty banks of Fountain Creek on new utility task vehicles to reach homeless people living there in an effort to provide COVID-19 tests and hepatitis A vaccinations.
The police department recently acquired two new UTVs at a cost of $36,000 for both vehicles. The price included adding police lights, wiring, sirens and a trailer.
Some of the funding came from Volunteers Assisting Pueblo Police, which raised money through a golf tournament that paid for half of the cost. A grant from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority also helped pay for the new UTVs.
"With these new UTVs, the police department has already been able to engage in one community outreach effort. We've done these in the past, but always had to borrow UTVs from other organizations, and in some instances, officers used their own equipment," Police Chief Troy Davenport said Tuesday. "Now we have UTVs of our own."
