Pueblo police use new tools to help homeless with COVID-19 testing

The Pueblo Police Department recently acquired two new utility task vehicles at a cost of $36,000.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Last week, members of the Pueblo Police Department ventured to the rugged, rocky and dusty banks of Fountain Creek on new utility task vehicles to reach homeless people living there in an effort to provide COVID-19 tests and hepatitis A vaccinations.

The police department recently acquired two new UTVs at a cost of $36,000 for both vehicles. The price included adding police lights, wiring, sirens and a trailer.

Some of the funding came from Volunteers Assisting Pueblo Police, which raised money through a golf tournament that paid for half of the cost. A grant from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority also helped pay for the new UTVs.