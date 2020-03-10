Q&A: How does COVID-19 impact people over the age of 65?

According to the state, roughly 85% of COVID-19 deaths in Colorado have been among people who are 65 or older.

DENVER — Data collected over the course of the pandemic shows age as a risk factor for severe illness related to COVID-19. President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is 74 years old.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), roughly 85% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have been among people who are 65 or older.

Of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States, eight out of ten have been among people over the age of 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"All of the data we've seen so far has been clear. Age is a major risk for your risk of being hospitalized, and your risk of severe illness, and your mortality risk," Dr. Connie Savor Price, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist for Denver Health, told 9NEWS.

CDC data shows people between the ages of 65 and 74 are five times more likely to be hospitalized and 90 times more likely to die when compared with 18- to 29-year-olds.

We took our questions about the numbers to Price.

(Editor's note: Responses have been edited for context and clarity.)

9NEWS: What kind of a role does age play in determining how a person will respond to COVID-19?

Price: All the data we’ve seen so far has been clear. Age is a major risk for your risk of being hospitalized, and your risk for severe illness, and your mortality risk.

What other factors have been identified as playing a role in a person's response?

Price: Any kind of underlying medical condition. Lung disease, cancers, things that make your immune system not work as well, type 1 diabetes, those are things that can put you more at risk. Also, obesity is a factor. Those really are the things we look at.

Why is age such a risk factor?

Price: We’re still trying to understand that. It may be the way the immune response works in a young person versus an older person. There are a lot of theories out there but it's still something we need to understand better.

We know people older than 65 are at a higher risk but a COVID-19 diagnosis is still far from a death sentence, correct?

Price: Oh, absolutely! Keep in mind that most people even in that age cohort will recover successfully and uneventfully. But for those that do get a severe illness, it is more likely if you are in that age group than if you were not.

What is the recovery rate for people older than 65 who are diagnosed with COVID-19?

Price: Well, there are different data sets for different age groupings. Generally, about 80% should recover and 20% may get severe disease. Those are the patients we usually see in our hospitals and sometimes in our intensive care units.

What else should people know about this age group and COVID-19?