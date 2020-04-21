Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare

Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence as the nation remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, UK — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and the ringing of bells.

With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.

The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marks the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there will be no visits.

The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

At the end of March, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 71-year-old was showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolated at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said. It says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

