Raising Cane’s sews 1,000 masks for Children’s Hospital Colorado

The “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative made the donation to Aurora's Children’s Hospital Colorado.

AURORA, Colo. — Raising Cane's is carrying out its “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative in the Colorado community.

Crewmembers of the chicken finger restaurant recently sewed three-ply masks, 1,000 of which will be donated to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Teams of Crewmembers are being paid to produce the masks, many of whom had never sewn before this initiative began. The teams work in block-schedule shifts in adherence with the company’s social distancing procedures.

“We are excited to have been chosen as the recipient of these handmade masks,” said Danielle Hull, Value Analysis Coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “This thoughtful donation will not only save us the trouble of having to find masks, but will also help us stay safe and healthy.”

“Our team is extremely proud to have the opportunity to step up and support our community in such a unique and meaningful way,” said Northern Colorado Area Leader of Restaurants Stefanie Magalei. “Healthcare workers are the unquestioned heroes of our time, and we are honored to show our appreciation to them with these donations.”

“I haven’t ever sewn before but I’m a quick learner and I love being able to do this for my community,” said Raising Cane’s General Manager and Mask Maker Rachael Morgan.

“We have not furloughed any Raising Cane’s Crewmember, in keeping with our company’s mantra ‘No Crewmember Left Behind,’” said Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves. “Of our 500 restaurants, we have a handful that are closed because they don’t have a drive-thru. We may not be able to serve chicken fingers at these locations, but our Crewmembers are finding creative new ways to serve their communities and the brave men and women that are serving on the frontlines.”

