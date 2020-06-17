Larimer Square, Glenarm Place will close for restaurants to expand seating

The state also approved variances that allow museums, the Cherry Creek mall, recreation centers and indoor pools to open with 50% capacity.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) has approved the first road closures in the city to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining space while complying with physical distancing requirements.

Larimer Street between 14th and 15th streets in Larimer Square and Glenarm Place between 15th and 17th streets in the Denver Pavilions will both close and restaurants in those areas will be able to expand outdoor dining into those roads.

In total, 85 Denver restaurants have been approved to temporarily expand their patios either into roads, sidewalks or parking lots. Those who are interested can apply by clicking here.

Also on Wednesday, the city of Denver announced that a variance request that included reopening museums, the Cherry Creek Mall, recreation centers and indoor pools was approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPDE).

The approved variances for the City and County of Denver include:

Museums may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people per room and not more than 125 people in an outdoor space. Museums can open under this variance after submitting their reopening plan to the city for review and approval

Restaurants may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people in a confined indoor space (as opposed to the Safer at Home statewide limitation of 50 people for the entire restaurant)

The Cherry Creek Mall may open the indoor mall, and stores within Cherry Creek Mall may operate at 50% occupancy

Gyms, recreation centers and indoor pools may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people in a confined space

Horse competitions at the National Western Complex can occur with activities limited to 50 people and no spectator shows

These variances take effect immediately.