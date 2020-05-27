Routt County’s lodging ban will be allowed to expire at month’s end

Lodging companies, such as hotels, motels and campgrounds, will be allowed to resume business starting June 1.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County’s public health order banning lodging due to the novel coronavirus is set to expire May 31, and commissioners decided Tuesday that it will be not be extended.

Lodging companies, including hotels, motels and campgrounds, will now be allowed to resume business as of June 1. The ban, enacted in March, initially was scheduled to expire April 24 but was later extended to the end of May.

With a majority of large summer events being canceled, it’s expected that lodging won’t see as much business as years past. Because of that, the commissioners did not see the need to set capacity limits on lodging at this time.