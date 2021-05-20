RTD: Face coverings are still required

The federal mask requirement on public transportation remains in effect for buses, trains, airplanes, stations and airports.

DENVER — Despite recent changes in federal and state guidance related to mask-wearing, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) is reminding passengers that masks remain required on public transit through Sept. 13, per federal mandate.

RTD will continue to require its customers and operators to wear masks while waiting for a bus or train and while riding on the agency’s system.

RTD said its mask policy has been in place since Colorado's mask order was issued in spring 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

“Recent reports over the past days and weeks about masks no longer being required in certain settings and environments are encouraging; however, face coverings must still be worn while waiting for or using public transportation, as mandated by the Transportation Security Administration,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “Like its peer agencies across the country, RTD remains focused on employee and customer safety and continues to adhere to the TSA mandate.”

The CDC last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks in most settings.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced that the state will no longer require masks to be worn in most places.

There are 521 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of May 19, and the seven-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 4.35%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Additionally, 2,852,242 people in Colorado have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 18, and 2,394,141 of them have been fully vaccinated.

