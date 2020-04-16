DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will participate in a national “Sound the Horn” campaign on Thursday, April 16.

During the campaign, which aims to demonstrate gratitude for transit workers across the Denver region and the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, RTD light rail and commuter rail trains will emit two one-second horn blasts at 1 p.m. Thursday.

RTD says public transit remains a vital lifeline for thousands of riders, including essential workers in health care, public safety, food production and distribution, utilities and government operations.

Operators are continuing to provide a critical public service during an unprecedented time, RTD says.

The "Sound the Horn" initiative is being led by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NYC Ferry, and other regional bus and ferry operators.

Horns will sound across the country on Thursday across several time zones.

