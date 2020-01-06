Safer-at-home order extended to July 1, amended to encourage outdoors, allows pools to open

Gov. Polis is transitioning the state's from the safer-at-home order to what he is calling "safer-at-home and in the vast, great outdoors."

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed an executive order which transitions the state from the safer-at-home order to what he is calling "Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors."

The order, which is in place until July 1, eases some restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it also encourages Coloradans to get outside – as long as they can maintain proper social distancing.

“Colorado has millions of acres of accessible federal land, municipal parks, state parks, state and county open space, and other accessible areas that allow for stronger social distancing in our great outdoors," the order reads. "Coloradans should stay at home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible and continue to limit social interactions, remain at least six feet from others not in their household and wear non-medical facial coverings in public."

Previously, high-risk Coloradans, those above 65 or with underlying health conditions, were required to stay home unless absolutely necessary. With the new order, those individuals are now encouraged to also enjoy Colorado’s outdoor spaces at a safe social distance, in addition to staying at home as much as possible, the order says.

The governor's office said the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) is also releasing draft guidance on houses of worship, outdoor recreation, personal recreation and updates to the child care and personal services guidance. As of June 1:

Playgrounds and swimming pools can open at limited capacity

Short-term rentals are allowed to reopen

CDPHE is soliciting input from industry and key stakeholders on the draft guidance, and comments are due by noon, Wednesday. Final versions will be released Thursday, June 4.

“It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down," Polis said in a news release about the new executive order. "We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands. Over these next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin venturing out onto our trails and open space.”

Polis added that for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, it’s extremely important to not go to work or hang out with others and to get tested.

"Testing is free, easy, and quick at 47 state-supported, community testing sites across the state including at the Pepsi Center in Denver," he said.