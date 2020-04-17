SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Organizers of San Diego Comic-Con International have announced this year's five-day convention has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

The statement released on Friday morning confirmed the cancelation. It referenced that the continuous monitoring of health advisories and statements made by CA Governor Newsom has made it clear that it would not be safe to continue to move forward with plans for 2020.

In addition to Comic-Con canceling its 2020 plans, WonderCon Anaheim, which had earlier canceled its April 2020 event, will plan to return to the Anaheim Convention Center in March 2021.

SDCC also announced that individuals who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund.

This year's event had been scheduled from July 23-26 at San Diego Convention Center, with a preview night scheduled on July 22.

The annual event brings in more than $147 million in economic activity to San Diego County. An estimated 130,000 people attended the festival this year.

Last year's Comic-Con events outside the convention center were held at Petco Park, the Theatre Box, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Manchester Grand Hyatt and the Balboa Theatre.

Earlier this month, the San Diego County Fair was also canceled. San Diego's Pride celebrations were canceled days later in an effort to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The county fair, Comic-Con International, and Pride are three of the largest events in the month of July in San Diego County. Combined, the events bring out nearly half a million people.

RELATED: San Diego County Fair postponed until 2021

RELATED: ComicCon 2020 badges officially sold out

RELATED: Comic-Con blood drive nets 3,300+ units for San Diego Blood Back

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con concludes with panels, workshops and memorial for former Con president

Just north of San Diego, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in an interview he did not foresee large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, happening in the city until 2021, as the region continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.