Sen. Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Grassley announced earlier Tuesday that he was quarantining after being exposed to the virus.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine," a statement from Grassley says. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can.

"In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans."

Grassley, a Republican, currently serves as Senate President Pro Tempore, which is third in the presidential line of succession.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

With Grassley now working from home, he missed his first vote in 27 years.

The last time he missed a roll call vote was 1993 when he was in the state helping Iowans after the floods. Since then he's cast 8,927 consecutive votes.

He holds the longest voting streak in U.S. Senate history.