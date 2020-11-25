Ski area capacities to be reduced starting Wednesday

Ski area capacity will be further reduced as a result of Summit County’s move to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

DILLON, Colo. — Ski area capacity will be further reduced as a result of Summit County’s move to level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The county’s latest public health order, which was issued Friday, Nov. 20, requires Summit County ski areas — including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Keystone Resort — to work with the local public health agency to further reduce their daily capacities, which already were reduced in each ski area’s existing COVID-19 operating plan.

County Manager Scott Vargo said the capacities would be set by public health Tuesday, Nov. 24, and take effect Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The county has not shared specific capacity limits at ski areas.

Ski areas consider skier visits to be proprietary, and the county has cited public records law language that protects trade secrets.