SkyView to switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

Four staff members and three students have tested positive, according to the school.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — SkyView Academy in Highlands Ranch will be temporarily reverting to online classes starting Monday after several staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19.

In all, four staff members and three students tested positive, according to a statement the school provided to 9NEWS.

The statement said 342 students and 38 staff members are under quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

The first infected staff member reported symptoms on Sept. 9, the statement said, was sent home immediately, and received a positive test result on Sept. 13.

Due to the operational constraints the quarantine creates, the statement said, the school decided it would benefit students and faculty to go online.

The building will be deep-cleaned during the closure, according to the statement.

The statement said in-person classes are set to resume on Sept. 29.