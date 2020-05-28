Colorado SNAP benefit recipients can now purchase groceries online

The change starts Friday, May 29, but currently, on Walmart and Amazon accept SNAP payments.

DENVER — Families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and support programs such as Colorado Works and Old Age Pension can now purchase groceries online at some stores, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) announced Thursday.

The option to make online food delivery purchases on their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card will be available on Friday, May, 29. It was made possible through a federal waiver from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services that allowed for an emergency request to expand a pilot program permitting SNAP recipients to purchase grocery and food delivery online.

> The video above discusses why SNAP benefits could be used online.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated existing issues around access to food and other basic necessities,” said Food and Energy Assistance Director Karla Maraccini. “This new option will help some individuals and families access food while supporting social distancing, especially for individuals who are more vulnerable to the health impacts of COVID and will, in the long term, be an option for SNAP participants experiencing barriers to conventional shopping to access nutritious foods.”

The authorized SNAP retailers are EBT-enabled for online transactions and participants will see an “EBT” icon on the retailer’s website. They will then be able to add their EBT card in the payment method after selecting an EBT-enabled store.

Currently, there are two approved retailers accepting EBT cards for online purchases — Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers have established accessibility opportunities for SNAP participants to use their service at a very low cost.

Delivery fees, tips and non-eligible purchases such as alcohol or tobacco cannot be paid using SNAP benefits.



"CDHS continues to work alongside the USDA and hopes to bring more retailers, including local grocers, into the program in the future," said Office of Economic Security Director Ki’i Powell. "The opportunity to order groceries online is a huge step up in accessibility for Coloradans using SNAP."