Denver to close city-run COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday due to cold weather, chance of snow

Other testing sites are available and can be found by checking online.

DENVER — All four of Denver's free, city-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Wednesday due to anticipated cold temperatures and a chance of snow showers.

The facilities set up at Denver Human Services East (3815 Steele St.), Green Valley Ranch Pool (4455 Jebel St.), Paco Sanchez (1290 Knox Ct.) and Ruby Hill (1380 W. Florida Ave.) are planned to reopen Thursday, according to the Denver Department of Health and Environment.

Alternate testing locations can be found online on the city's COVID-19 resources page.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach a high near 28 degrees, the National Weather Service reports, with a 30% chance of snow showers. The evening air could bring a low of about 15 degrees and a 40% chance of snow showers, which are expected to accumulate less than a half-inch.