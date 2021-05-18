Snowmass Village repeals outdoor mask zones

Council votes to align town with Pitkin County guidelines effective immediately.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. — The mask zones in Snowmass Village are no more. Town Council unanimously approved Monday night an emergency ordinance that repeals all town-specific face covering ordinances in favor of aligning with Pitkin County Public Health guidance and regulations.

Effective immediately, people will no longer be required to wear a mask at all times when walking outside through Snowmass Center, Base Village and the Snowmass Mall.

Masks will still be required indoors at all times and outdoors when maintaining 6 feet of distance is not possible, but only through May 27.

Effective May 28, Pitkin County eases the mask rules, and there will be no outdoor mask requirement whatsoever. Masks are still required throughout Pitkin County on public transportation and in public indoor settings.

Plus, businesses and events can welcome unmasked patrons indoors if those businesses and event organizers show proof that at least 80% of guests are vaccinated and the other 20% of unvaccinated guests provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

> Watch video above: Colorado's new mask guidance: What you need to know