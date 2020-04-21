People with children who receive certain social security and railroad retirement benefits (RRB) need to provide the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with dependent information by Wednesday in order to receive additional funds in their stimulus checks.

The IRS will automatically issue $1,200 economic impact statements to those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), RRB, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs (VA) beneficiaries.

However, if those recipients didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, they will need to give the IRS dependent information in order to receive an additional $500 per child in their stimulus check. Otherwise, the dependent payments will come with their 2020 tax return.

"These groups don't normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

Recipients with children should file that information on the IRS’ online non-filer tool by Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

This first window affects certain SSA and RRB recipients; SSI and VA beneficiaries have extra time to file dependent information, because SSI checks will be issued in early May, and a VA payment schedule is still being determined, according to the IRS.

However, the IRS urged those recipients to provide dependent information as soon as possible, because it cannot be added once the $1,200 check goes out. After that, the dependent payment will come with a tax return.