Some Colorado businesses prepare to reopen for customers starting May 1

Under the state Safer-at-Home guidelines, store owners in Douglas County can bring people back inside.

PARKER, Colo. — When Parker Party America closed its doors to customers, Tricia DeBoer and 10 other employees were laid off.

"So, you see it coming, you know, when we were trying to stay positive about being open as long as we could," DeBoer said.

That was 35 days ago.

"I have bills just as everybody else. So, it was a little stressful," DeBoer said. "But, I was keeping in the back of my mind that it's temporary. I'm going to come back."

She did on Monday, when Gov. Jared Polis' (D-Colorado) Safer-At-Home guidelines took effect in Douglas County.

That will allow Parker Party America and other non-essential businesses to open their doors to customers on May 1.

"So, we're resetting things and getting it ready for Friday," DeBoer said.

Co-owner Cindy Kavanaugh said she's been trying to keep her business afloat through curbside service with no employees. But, Kavanaugh said the curbside business is just a fraction of what she used to do.

"Friday is an absolutely critical day for us because everything we do, it's about the customer interaction and personal service that we give," Kavanaugh said.

Plus, she said the anticipated business allows her to bring back her workers like DeBoer.

"Oh absolutely, it's been great to be able to start providing that income for other people in the community," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said Friday cannot come soon enough.

"It will be really great, but there will be a lot that goes into it from our end to make sure everybody's safe in the store," Kavanaugh said.

She has to have ample hand sanitizer and wipes for regular use by employees and customers. Her workers will all be wearing masks. She is placing social distancing markers for her lines at the register while making sure the store doesn't let too many people inside.

"Prior to that, we're getting ready cleaning and sanitizing the store now," Kavanaugh said.

If you want to find out more about Colorado's Safer-At-Home guidelines, click here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.

"Every measure that we can take to help everybody is what we’re gonna be doing," DeBoer said.