Starting May 6, you'll be required to wear a face mask in Denver

Face masks will be required inside or in line for essential businesses, health care facilities, and public transportation in Denver.

DENVER — The City of Denver has issued a public health order that will require people to wear face coverings in public settings beginning May 6.

Denver's stay-at-home order lasts until May 8.

While Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has not issued a statewide order, he has recommended their use to slow the spread of COVID-19. Other cities – including Boulder and Wheat Ridge – have issued their own mandates.

Under Denver’s public health order, face coverings will be required for customers and employees while inside of or waiting in line to enter businesses, public transportation, or places that offer health care services.

Denver's mask ordinance directs businesses to take reasonable steps to keep people without masks out and to refuse service to people not wearing masks.

A face mask is defined as a covering:

- Made of cloth, fabric or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.

- May be factory-made or may be handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials.

- Should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

- Need to cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely.

- Should be replaced when it becomes dirty, wet, and/or difficult to breathe through.

In a news release, the city of Denver said “multiple agencies will be involved in enforcement” of the order, and that the goal is compliance and education. It did not say what the penalty could be for refusing to wear a mask.

The Colorado Sewing Coalition is currently using sewing machines on loan from the Denver Public Library and is providing face coverings for $5. Orders can be placed by emailing cosewingcoalition@gmail.com

Tips for making masks is available here: https://www.coloradomaskproject.com/