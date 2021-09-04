State expands home COVID-19 testing program to all employees who work with public

People from a wide variety of job types now qualify for the program, including retail workers, hotel employees, delivery drivers and many others.

COLORADO, USA — State health officials are making the Binax At-Home rapid testing program available to anyone who interacts with the public as part of their jobs, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Colorado health authorities said the program will allow people to have the free tests sent to their homes and test themselves for COVID-19 under the guidance of a telehealth proctor.

People from a wide variety of job types qualify for the program, CDPHE said, including retail workers, hotel employees, delivery drivers and many others.

“Our top priority has always been keeping Coloradans safe. To our retail employees, factory workers and other in-person employees who call our state home, we appreciate your work throughout the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

“At-home Binax tests are another tool to ensure that our community workers are well-equipped and feel safe reporting to work in-person,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE's COVID-19 incident commander. “Our economy relies heavily on the many devoted public-facing employees that enter work to serve the needs of our community. Providing at-home testing to more Coloradans will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“Binax At-Home is a widely available and free tool that will help build a sense of security for Coloradans as we continue to open our economy,” said Sarah Hamma, deputy director for COVID-19 testing at CDPHE. “Making these tests accessible is our top priority. As more and more Coloradans qualify to receive the vaccine, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and use these crucial tools to promote a smooth return to daily life.”

The release said qualifying employees can enroll in the program by filling out a Google form that verifies their employer and email address. Once approved, the release said, they will receive an email from CDPHE detailing how they can order a free testing kit to be delivered via Amazon.

The release said from there, participants will schedule a telehealth appointment for instructions on how to administer the test via the NAVICA app.