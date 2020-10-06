x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: State health department updates response to COVID-19

State health department updates the Colorado's response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is set to update the public on the state's response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

The conference call, set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, will feature Randy Kuykendall, Director, Health Facilities and EMS Division and  Dr. Jeff Beckman, Medical Director and Associate Division Director, Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services.

RELATED: Hospitalization data trends, senior facility visits among Polis' Tuesday COVID updates

RELATED: Colorado coronavirus latest numbers, June 10

CDPHE has been giving weekly updates each Wednesday on the state's response to the pandemic.

You can listen to the conference call in the video attached to this story, or on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS