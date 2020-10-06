WATCH LIVE: State health department updates response to COVID-19

State health department updates the Colorado's response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is set to update the public on the state's response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

The conference call, set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, will feature Randy Kuykendall, Director, Health Facilities and EMS Division and Dr. Jeff Beckman, Medical Director and Associate Division Director, Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services.

CDPHE has been giving weekly updates each Wednesday on the state's response to the pandemic.

You can listen to the conference call in the video attached to this story, or on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.