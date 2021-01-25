State health officials to provide COVID-19 update Monday

You can watch the update with CDPHE officials inside this article once it begins at 10:35 a.m.

DENVER — State health officials will provide an update Monday on where Colorado stands in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Expected to be speaking at the 10:35 a.m. briefing are Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and National Guard Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman.

Through a state partnership with UCHealth, the Colorado Rockies and the city and county of Denver, 1,000 Coloradans participated in the state's first mass COVID vaccination drive-through at Coors Field on Sunday.

A total of 500 existing UCHealth patients and 500 new sign-ups were chosen through a lottery and given appointments for the drive-through clinic.

The intent was to vaccinate a large number of people in a short period of time, while also learning how to do it effectively and efficiently so that other health partners in Colorado can re-create the mass vaccine model.

As of Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said just over 6% of people in Colorado had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Now the focus remains on people over age 70. He said the state is still on track to get 70% of people in that age group vaccinated by the end of February.