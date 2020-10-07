WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials to update coronavirus response Friday

Colorado health officials will discuss state modeling data and testing in Colorado at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

DENVER — State health officials will take questions Friday morning related to the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They're taking questions as cases of the novel virus are on the rise in recent weeks. We're also just weeks away from the new school year.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the State Epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE), will be at the briefing. She'll be able to discuss modeling data for the state.

Sarah Tuneberg, who is the COVID-19 Innovation Response Team Lead and Senior COVID-19 Advisor for CDPHE will also take questions. She'll focus on testing in the state.

Earlier this week it was announced that testing at the Pepsi Center would be limited due to a shortage of testing kits.

The City of Denver told 9NEWS the new rule will last indefinitely as the Pepsi Center site manages an increased demand.

City officials said that demand could be because the site was closed for four days for the holiday weekend, or because people might want a test after socializing during the Fourth of July.

Also this week it was announced that average age of a person testing positive in Colorado is 32, in April it was in the mid-40s.