x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

State issues amended COVID-19 public health order

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued its fourth amended public health order effective July 1.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that will go into effect from July 1 until August 1.

The order implements reduced restrictions for individuals, businesses and activities and reporting requirements for hospitals to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. 

> Video above: CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 response, vaccinations

The updated provisions include: 

  • Medical-grade face coverings for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated employees in the following settings:
    • Homeless shelters, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, clinics, doctors' offices, and non-urgent care medical structures).
  • Schools are not required to follow CDPHE outbreak guidance. 
  • Hospital reporting requirements were reduced from 7 to 5 days per week. 

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

RELATED: Colorado handing over mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to counties

RELATED: Latest numbers: 50% of Colorado's population is fully vaccinated

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 


iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 