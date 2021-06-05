State issues amended COVID-19 public health order

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued its fourth amended public health order effective July 1.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order that will go into effect from July 1 until August 1.

The order implements reduced restrictions for individuals, businesses and activities and reporting requirements for hospitals to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

> Video above: CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 response, vaccinations

The updated provisions include:

Medical-grade face coverings for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated employees in the following settings: Homeless shelters, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, clinics, doctors' offices, and non-urgent care medical structures).

Schools are not required to follow CDPHE outbreak guidance.

Hospital reporting requirements were reduced from 7 to 5 days per week.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.