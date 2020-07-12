State suspends four restaurants' liquor licenses, seizes one's alcohol

On Saturday afternoon, state investigators seized all the alcohol from Lyons Den Restaurant and Taphouse.

LYONS, Colo. — Since counties began moving into the severe risk level of public health orders, the state has suspended the liquor licenses at four restaurants for continuing to allow indoor dining.

In one case, state officials went one step further and seized alcohol at the Lyons Den Restaurant and Taphouse in Boulder County.

“Probably over 5,000 dollars of product went out of this building yesterday," said head bartender, Stephanie Feltz. "It was loaded up onto a truck and taken away."

Suzi Karrer, the communications manager with Colorado's Department of Revenue, says they seized alcohol from the Lyons Den because the restaurant continued to defy public health orders, even after multiple warnings from local authorities.

The three other businesses given liquor license suspensions were El Charro and Bulldog Deli & Pizza in Greeley, and Parrott’s Sports Grill in Firestone. None of those three had their alcohol seized.

Although the owners of Lyons Den say they have not violated any of the previous public health orders, there are signs on the door saying the orders are against the constitution.

"It’s their choice to come in here," said Feltz, referring to the patrons. "You know we’re not forcing anybody to come here. They want to be here. So I mean, what more can you say to that?”

When reached by phone, the co-owner of the Lyons Den, Randall Yarbrough, said when investigators came in without a warrant and took the alcohol, he believes they could have violated the law.

But Karrer said over text "a warrant isn't needed for this type of seizure because it falls within our administrative powers as the licensing authority. This was an administrative action not a criminal one."

Karrer added the restaurant can get its alcohol back after the suspension in 10-15 days. Until then, it is being kept in cold storage.

On Monday night, the Lyons Board of Trustees will also discuss the future of the Lyons Den's liquor license during their town meeting.