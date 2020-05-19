Colorado tourism director stands behind ‘Let’s CO’ 4-tiered marketing plan

The Colorado Tourism Board presented a four-phase program called “Let’s CO.” This plan will implement an incremental reactivation of Colorado tourism.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Barbara Robinson, general manager of Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs, was a bit surprised after reading a story about out-of-state visitors not being welcomed in Colorado.

“I have known of Cathy (Ritter) for almost 20 years,” Robinson said. “I don’t know anyone who loves Colorado tourism more than she does, so when I saw that, I was like, that doesn’t sound like her.”

> Above video: Colorado's new anti-tourism tourism campaign: 'If you truly love me, you'll wait for me.'



Ritter is director of the Colorado Tourism Office and was the source of a story published in the May 14 edition of Steamboat Pilot & Today with the headline, “Tourism officials ask travelers to stay away from Colorado.”

Ritter said the story didn’t accurately represent the interview or reflect what her office’s “Wait, Ready, Set, Go” marketing plan is all about.