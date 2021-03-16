State releases Spanish COVID-19 site

Spanish-speaking Coloradans now have a COVID website as the state attempts to dismantle barriers to information access among historically marginalized populations.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Tuesday announced the launch of a more robust website for COVID-19 in Spanish. This is part of the state's efforts to achieve greater equity in vaccine distribution, said CDPHE.

While acknowledging that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on a historically marginalized population, the state announced the new website would help Spanish readers stay up to date on the pandemic response, access important information about getting vaccinated, get support and obtain critical guidance to help protect themselves from the virus, said CDPHE.

The website will mirror covid19.colorado.gov and is also accessible on that homepage navigation, on the right side labeled “Español” with a drop-down menu.

“We are committed to providing easy-to-access information and will continue to enhance our systems to reach all of Colorado’s communities. This website will support the department’s continued work in translating documents into Spanish and have a Spanish language communications specialist actively serving Spanish language media," said CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan. "We’ve also been committed to translating content into Arabic, Chinese, Nepali, Somali, and Vietnamese -- and we’ve used a Spanish and ASL interpreter at press conferences throughout. Making sure people understand critical information is our top priority. This website will make it even easier for Spanish-language speakers to navigate information.”