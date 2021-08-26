State's supply of free at-home COVID test kits for front-facing employees dwindles

In April, Colorado began distributing two million BinaxNOW test kits free of charge to certain employees whose jobs require them to interact with the public.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado began offering free COVID-19 test kits for several front-facing employees in April, but that stashed supply is now running dry, and it may be a while until the state can replenish it.

After hearing about the surplus of kits, one resident Kenner Galdamez Sosa, a 16-year-old Erie, connected with the state to receive a bulk of the kits and deliver them free of charge throughout the state.

"I distributed over 13,000 test kits in total," Galdamez Sosa said.

Two million BinaxNOW tests were distributed starting back in April to certain employees whose jobs require them to interact with the public.

"A few weeks ago I started running low on supply," Galdamez Sosa said. "The Colorado Health Department actually got in touch with me before hand and set up a meeting and that meeting was just saying 'oh, sorry we have no idea if we’ll have more tests we’re all out.'"

Left with more than 300 unfulfilled orders, Galdamez Sosa's daily delivery operation abruptly stopped.

"I can't stress how frustrated people are that there are no more test kits, if you see the emails and messages I have gotten, they're not very nice but I can't do anything about it," he said.

Eligible employees that qualified for the test kit program are at a standstill. While the CDPHE site is still accepting orders, once filled out, the form states they're not filling any orders at this time.

Governor Polis stated with Jeff Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, how beneficial it'd be if the BinaxNOW test kits were covered by FEMA funding.

"The Binax test in particular are very useful," he said. "Our main comment to Jeff Zients is that they can be included as other tests are, they're currently excluded from FEMA reimbursement that would allow the state to purchase more for non-school use."

Until then, Kenner's basement will remain quiet as he hopes to continue his once good deed one day.

"It makes me feel bad that I can't continue providing the service," he said. "But I'm still hopeful maybe in the future I can."

The test kits are still available at pharmacies all over the country. Depending on the brand, for a pack of two tests, it could cost about $24.

