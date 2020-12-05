Local business owner hopes Hazie Days brings back Steamboat's warm hospitality

Honoring legendary Steamboat resident Hazie Werner, local business owner hopes to bring warmth to Steamboat Springs.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The novel coronavirus has impacted most downtown businesses, it has cut traffic in half along Lincoln Avenue and it has forced restaurants that are still open to switch from a dine-in model to pick up and delivery.

> VIDEO: Colorado restaurants, businesses post messages of hope amid pandemic

Yes, it’s true the virus has taken its toll on Steamboat Springs’ tourism-based economy, but that won’t stop Kathy Diemer, who owns the Johnny B. Good’s Diner with her husband, Mike, from reminding the community to celebrate its western hospitality by honoring legendary Steamboat resident Hazie Werner.

“That is the mindset that blesses Steamboat Springs — to wrap our arms around the people of our community and make them feel comfortable at home whether they are a long-term local, a second-home owner, a visitor, a student, a ski bum, a cowboy and the list goes on and on,” Diemer said.