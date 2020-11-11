Westminster Schools offers free COVID-19 testing to students and staff

Westminster Public Schools teamed up with COVIDCheck Colorado to provide free testing for all WPS students and staff.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — All students and staff in Westminster Public Schools (WPS) can access free COVID-19 testing through a new partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado.

WPS said the free testing is part of its efforts to slow the spread of COVID in the community.

“We have done a good job of minimizing the spread of the virus in our schools, but this takes our strategy to the next level,” said Superintendent Pam Swanson. "We know that many young people can have the virus but be asymptomatic. If we can identify those students earlier, we can do a better job of safeguarding our schools and protecting families.”

The school district offered free testing on Wednesday and plans to have another testing opportunity for students and staff on Thursday from 7-10 a.m. in the north parking lot of Westminster High School at 6933 Raleigh St.

Prior to the partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado, the district encouraged students who had been exposed to COVID or experienced symptoms to get a test through a medical provider.

Any student or staff member can get tested for free, whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

WPS added that all students and staff who want to be tested are required to preregister.

The district had students do remote learning as a two-week "reset" and plans to have students return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.