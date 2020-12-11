Summit County anticipates spending $6.3 million on COVID-19 in 2020

The county expects to spend another $1.1 million in 2021.

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Fighting a pandemic isn’t cheap. Just look at Summit County’s budget for the novel coronavirus.

At a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session Tuesday, Nov. 10, Summit County Finance Director Marty Ferris and County Manager Scott Vargo presented on the county’s COVID-19 funding and finances. According to the presentation, the county expects to spend a total of $6.3 million in 2020 on the pandemic.

> Video above from Nov. 6: Summit County sets 10 p.m. curfew, moves backward in reopening process

In 2021, the county expects to spend another $1.1 million.