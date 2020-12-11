x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Summit County anticipates spending $6.3 million on COVID-19 in 2020

The county expects to spend another $1.1 million in 2021.

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Fighting a pandemic isn’t cheap. Just look at Summit County’s budget for the novel coronavirus. 

At a Summit Board of County Commissioners work session Tuesday, Nov. 10, Summit County Finance Director Marty Ferris and County Manager Scott Vargo presented on the county’s COVID-19 funding and finances. According to the presentation, the county expects to spend a total of $6.3 million in 2020 on the pandemic. 

> Video above from Nov. 6:  Summit County sets 10 p.m. curfew, moves backward in reopening process

In 2021, the county expects to spend another $1.1 million.

The expenses so far are offset by $5.5 million the county has received in COVID-19 related grants and donations. However, the county is looking to other grants and reimbursement programs to help pay for the rest of the expenses. 

> Click here to continue reading this story on SummitDaily.com

RELATED: Breckenridge and Keystone employees voice concerns about health protocols, employee housing

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus