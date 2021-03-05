x
Summit County businesses mostly hopeful about potentially moving into level green this week

Though reactions are mixed, most are looking forward to looser restrictions.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Things could be looking up for Summit County as the prospect of moving into level green restrictions grows stronger by the day.

The county’s incidence rate fell into level green metrics on Tuesday, April 27, meaning it could officially enter level green this coming Wednesday, May 5. To reach level green, the county needs its incidence rate to be below 100 cases per 100,000 residents for seven days straight or get 70% of its population vaccinated.

The good news keeps coming: The county’s incidence rate continues to plummet. As of Saturday, May 1, the county’s incidence rate was at 74.3.

These metrics have been well received by many local businesses, especially for bars like Saved by the Wine in Dillon.

“First of all, (we’re absolutely ecstatic),” said owner Erin O’Brien. “As a bar more than a restaurant, we really need to have more space. … We’ve been waiting for a long time. We definitely didn’t see ourselves here over a year ago. We kept saying summer 2021 will be our summer, and it looks like it might be true.”

