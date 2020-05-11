Summit County sets 10 p.m. curfew, moves backward in reopening process

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Summit County will move to Safer-at-Home Level Orange, formerly called Level 3.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence announced Wednesday on Facebook that the state will move Summit County backward in the reopening process, adding restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Oct. 29, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave Summit County one week to show a plateau or decline in both the incidence and positivity rates by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to avoid moving backward.

At the time, the county was reporting a two-week incidence rate of 539 new cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — of 10.8%, according to the state’s dial dashboard. One week later, both stats have risen, with the incidence rate at 794 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate at 14.3%.

“As those numbers continued to rise, we knew most likely the state was going to put us into a different level,” Lawrence said in a live Facebook video Wednesday night.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.