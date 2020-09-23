Summit County investigates outbreak at Mountain Lyon Cafe

The outbreak comes along with a spike in cases of the virus in the county. From Sept. 13-18, Summit reported 49 cases of the virus, according to a news release.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of two cases of the novel coronavirus among employees of Mountain Lyon Cafe in Silverthorne.

The two cases meet the definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases of the virus in a facility or non-household group within a 14-day period.

The outbreak comes along with a spike in cases of the virus in the county. From Sept. 13-18, Summit reported 49 cases of the virus, according to a news release.

Public health received positive test results for the employees Sept. 18 and 22. The restaurant closed Sept. 19 after being notified of the first positive test result. All other staff members in the restaurant are now in quarantine, according to the release.