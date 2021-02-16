January was bleak for lodging, but business is picking up as restrictions loosen and snow falls

January, typically one of Summit County’s biggest tourism months, was tough on the lodging industry with occupancy down year-over-year and staffing difficulties.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — January, which is typically one of Summit County’s biggest tourism months, was tough on the lodging industry with occupancy down year-over-year and staffing difficulties. The upside is that room nights reserved in January were up, according to DestiMetrics data for Breckenridge, and so far, room nights are up year-over-year for the spring break period.

Breckenridge Tourism Office spokesperson Austyn Dineen wrote in an email that the DestiMetrics data released Jan. 31 shows Breckenridge’s January occupancy was down 13% in 2021 compared with the same month in 2020. However, room nights that were reserved in January, which have an arrival date between Jan. 1 and April 30, were up about 23%.

Tourism Office Director of Operations Bill Wishowski wrote in his occupancy forecast notes that Breckenridge’s total room nights for the winter season as a whole are down about 9% compared to last year.