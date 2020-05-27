x
All Summit County transit services permitted to resume operations under amended health order

The health order will allow most transit options, including ride-sharing services and mountain shuttles, to operate under certain guidelines as soon as Wednesday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — In a newly amended public health order, Summit County officials have given transit services the go-ahead to resume operations. 

County officials issued the amended order, which responds to changes being made at the state level, late Tuesday. Along with new rules about short-term lodging, restaurants and ski areas, the order allows for the Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride to operate at 20% capacity. 

The order also gives permission to all other transit options, including mountain shuttles and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, to begin operating Wednesday, May 27.

Read more at Summit Daily News.

