All Summit County transit services permitted to resume operations under amended health order

The health order will allow most transit options, including ride-sharing services and mountain shuttles, to operate under certain guidelines as soon as Wednesday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — In a newly amended public health order, Summit County officials have given transit services the go-ahead to resume operations.

County officials issued the amended order, which responds to changes being made at the state level, late Tuesday. Along with new rules about short-term lodging, restaurants and ski areas, the order allows for the Summit Stage and Breckenridge Free Ride to operate at 20% capacity.

