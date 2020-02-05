Summit County urges second-home owners to stay away

The county can’t legally prevent homeowners from visiting their properties, the Summit County Board of Health chose to discourage visits during the pandemic.

FRISCO, Colo — Summit County’s safer-at-home public health order encourages second-home owners to avoid visiting the county, but some people worry the recommendation, along with others outlined in the order, will have a severe impact on the economy.

The order states that “second homeowners are strongly encouraged to avoid visiting their second home unless required for necessary activities or necessary travel as defined by the state of Colorado.” Because the county can’t legally prevent homeowners from visiting their properties, the Summit County Board of Health chose to discourage them from returning during the pandemic.

>The video above is a story on Summit County cracking down on short-term rentals.

Regardless of whether the county can keep homeowners from their properties, Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said she would feel uncomfortable putting that sort of restriction in place.