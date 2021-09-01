Summit County to require proof of residency at COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The county said it would prioritize full-time residents.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — People who are receiving the novel coronavirus vaccine will have to bring a valid driver’s license with a Summit County address to their appointment.

For people who aren’t permanent residents of the county, they can bring a photo ID and deed or two months of utility bills to their appointment to prove that they have lived in the county for at least 30 days.

The county announced Thursday, Jan. 7, that it would open vaccination appointments to second-home owners and part-time residents, who can prove that they have lived in the county for 30 days and will be in the county for 30 days after they receive the first does of the vaccine. Starting next week, people in that group who are 70 and older can make appointments at SummitCountyCo.gov/vaccine.

